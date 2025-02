Share

I ran a race yesterday. It was for a cause. They usually are. That's part of the fun: the sense of doing good.

Today I have a race to promote: to raise money for anti-drone defense in Ukraine. It will be run in Kyiv (!) on 27 November, but you can run it remotely from anywhere. I will put the link to sign up here and a button below.

Sign up for the race

But I also wan…