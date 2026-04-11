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Johan's avatar
Johan
1d

The fact that a historian is showing up in person—-at rallies, in crowds, making circles through fifteen thousand people for handshakes; matters more than the speech itself. Snyder is putting his body where his analysis is. That’s rarer than it should be.

Most public intellectuals are content to diagnose from a safe distance. Snyder is choosing the harder thing: to be accountable to the people he’s writing about, in real time, in the rain.

Thank you!!

Johan 🐌​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Deb Pierce McCabe's avatar
Deb Pierce McCabe
1d

YES! We have to envision a better future and work to create it. We need to have conversations about what the structure should look like to ensure our safety and freedom. I applaud the people around the world who are standing up and speaking out against this current chaos--AND we should also be talking in great detail about what we want next. In my small town, I'm creating some interactive theatre sketches to do that-- get people talking. It's a tiny start, but we need these conversations -- and we need to keep envisioning a future we can all live with. Thanks for your encouragement and good work!

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