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Tom Reece's avatar
Tom Reece
Oct 18

Putrid barbarians who should be given no quarter and to show his true nature our despicable POTUS is a Putin Ass Licker!!!

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Jerry Ann Clifford's avatar
Jerry Ann Clifford
Oct 18

Thank you for posting journalist Sara Cincurova's accounting these ongoing horrors of war. I know that sexual violence is as much a weapon of war as the bombs, missiles and direct shootings used to destroy. It was so uncomfortable reading about this. 'Unconfortable', such a feeble response considering the inhumane treatment and disregard for personal dignity and life itself. I think of Olena Z.'s and Olena Y.'s courage to relive in the telling. To deny these voices would be to deny a reality that must be heard, the voices of brave, determined survivors.

Will there ever be a way to hold the perpetrators accountable. Not likely. At least we can show regard and respect by reporting, by reading and by making sure this aspect of war is not ignored.

Thank you, Dr. Snyder.

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