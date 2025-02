Paul Celan, "Death Fugue"

Black milk of daybreak we drink in the evening

midday and morning

we drink and we drink

dig a grave in the air there's room for us all

The man in the house he plays with the snakes and he writes

A letter to Germany at dusk

your golden hair Margarete

he writes this and walks out to meet shining stars

he whistles his dogs to him

he whist…