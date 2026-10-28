Thinking about...

Thinking about...

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David W Escue's avatar
David W Escue
1d

Dear Dr. Snyder. I have read many, or perhaps most, of the articles and books you have written. The thoughts you projected in this essay is the best I've read by anyone.

You mention the American experiment of 250 years ago, the Greek experiment of 2500 years ago. I would like to add the human civilization experiment of approximately 20,000 years ago. There is no guarantee humanity is going to continue on this planet. The autocratic practices you discuss combined with global warming and the possibility of nuclear extinction make our continued existence challenging, if not entirely doubtful. Our human community is indebted to you for your continued work in exposing the precarious position we are in. Not only must we extinguish the immediate threats, but we must be free to think about a better future ahead.

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Judy Guenther's avatar
Judy Guenther
1d

So powerful and right in.

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