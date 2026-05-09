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Johan's avatar
Johan
3d

Snyder is exactly right, and the framework maps cleanly onto cost asymmetry: the world’s largest defense budget cannot buy strategic coherence when the operating system is personal grievance, and adversaries with a fraction of the resources extract enormous returns simply by waiting and watching.

The thirteen pillars he lists are really one pillar, institutional memory, and what we are watching is the deliberate liquidation of that memory in exchange for short-term loyalty rents to a small circle.

The Hegseth-as-resurrection detail is the tell, because regimes that win do not need to theologize tactical losses, and the Polish Romanticism comparison lands precisely except that Poland was partitioned by external powers rather than dismantling itself for sport. What makes this distinct from prior imperial declines is the speed and the consent——no Visigoths at the gate, just a cabinet of unqualified people cheerfully removing the load-bearing walls while the shareholders applaud.

Snyder’s closing point deserves emphasis, that the prior equilibrium was already unsustainable, because a system that confused GDP with legitimacy and military reach with consent was always going to produce something like this once the guardrails came off.

Johan 🐌​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Kit Flynn's avatar
Kit Flynn
3d

Because of our current Supreme Court, I fear our only alternative is national suicide. This Supreme Court appears to be intent on hindering our rights as citizens. This Supreme Court is enabling the buffoons who are in power, alas. Consequently I fear any attempt to reset our aims and ideals will simply be nullified by Roberts et al.

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