An election-day conversation with Jess Craven about what it means to win, what to do with power, and how to experience victory. The central theme in both policy and politics: to get to affordability you have to go through corruption. The opposition, once they gain power, will have a once-in-a-lifetime change to address the issue of money in elections, inequality, and the self-dealing of the presidential clans. May this be relevant and useful! Please share with others who might be interested or want to be engaged.
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On Power and Joy -- what comes next
A recording from Timothy Snyder and Jess Craven's live video
Thinking about...
The words we need for the politics of today.The words we need for the politics of today.
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