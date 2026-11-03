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On Power and Joy -- what comes next

A recording from Timothy Snyder and Jess Craven's live video
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Timothy Snyder and Jess Craven

An election-day conversation with Jess Craven about what it means to win, what to do with power, and how to experience victory. The central theme in both policy and politics: to get to affordability you have to go through corruption. The opposition, once they gain power, will have a once-in-a-lifetime change to address the issue of money in elections, inequality, and the self-dealing of the presidential clans. May this be relevant and useful! Please share with others who might be interested or want to be engaged.

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