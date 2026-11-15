On “Backtalker” with Kimberlé Crenshaw

I am very glad to share this conversation with the great legal thinker (and Ohio native!) Kimberlé Crenshaw. We spoke live on this platform before the American midterm elections; I wanted to wait until afterwards to share the recording of this conversation, so as to give it a little space. Professor Crenshaw’s book is (mostly) not about day-to-day politics, but it is about the half-seen and half-acknowledged sources of some of America’s deepest problems. Traveling through Ohio (her home state and mine) between our conversation and the elections, I couldn’t help but notice that the students of Central State University, a historically black college with a connection to her family, had lost their polling place, and been assigned one six miles away — and that some of the press accounts of this declined to mention the racial element of this. Professor Crenshaw has worked throughout her career to make the half-seen and half-acknowledged clearly visible, and her memoir not only sheds light on the origins of her thought, but provides valuable examples of its plausibility. The gift of her experience is also the gift of our understanding. “Backtalker” grounds necessary critical concepts in the history of our country and the lived experience of African Americans in the last quarter of the twentieth century and the first quarter of the twenty-first. Please have a look or a listen and share with anyone who might be interested.

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PS: Tomorrow, Monday 16 November, I will be continuing Now We Act, my series of live conversations with Democratic Representatives and Senators. The subject is: transforming an electoral victory into political transformation. If you are a subscriber you will be notified of each conversation.