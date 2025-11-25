Oligarchs and Diplomats (video with Michael Weiss)

Greetings all! These past few days were some of the weirdest in American diplomatic history, and I was lucky to have a special guest to help explain what happened and why it matters.

This was a wonderful and timely conversation with the reporter Michael Weiss on the diplomatic imbroglio that followed when the United States allowed its position on Ukrainian to be dictated by a Russian leaker who happens to be a rather singular figure in Russian politics. There are facts, contexts and analysis here you will not find elsewhere. The conversation helps us to consider about all that would be lost if Ukraine were lost, and about just how American foreign policy is and should be made.

Reading:

Please support Michael Weiss and his colleagues at The Insider: Michael Weiss on the origins of the leak here; the home page of The Insider here.

Here also is my post from yesterday where I analyse at some length the 28 points of the Russian wish list that suddenly became the official American position.

If you enjoyed this please subscribe and share.

Share