These last few days, news about my home state of Ohio has been dominated by an attack ad aired by the Republican candidate for governor, which exploits the documented fact that his Democratic opponent, Dr. Amy Action, was sexually abused as a child. The ad in question has upset children who are confronted with it when they log on to social media. It has been opposed by state-level Republican politicians — although JD Vance and.Donald Trump portray the political exploitation of child rape as a sign of masculine toughness and insist that the ad be broadcast.

The darkness of all this must be reported, of course. But there is the risk that we lose sight of the positives, for example of the fact that the Democratic side of the Ohio gubernatorial slate features two extremely interesting people. The candidate for governor, Dr. Amy Acton, actually has the kind of American Dream story that other politicians seem to covet; hers is an amazing record of survival, hard work, and achievement, culminating in a career in preventive medicine — including months where her calm stewardship during Covid probably saved thousands of lives. The candidate for lieutenant governor, David Pepper, was someone whose work I knew before he chose to run: he wrote one of the most important books about incipient authoritarianism in the United States. The two of them have run a positive, energetic campaign focusing on health and education, and I hope to see them in action this week in Ohio.

I had the privilege of interviewing both

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Amy Acton (in November 2025) and

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David Pepper (in June 2026) on this forum.

“Kindness is not weakness,” said Amy Acton in a more recent public conversation. This is wise, and necessary. I am sharing again these conversations (just click the images!), in the hope that they will provide some helpful background, and even some real inspiration, as the elections approach. I see these elections as a once-in-a lifetime to begin real and fundamental systemic change; I see them, in other words, as a great chance, to be seized. Impressive and interesting candidates such as these two are one of the reasons.

Amy Acton on Morning Joe

The Amy Acton campaign

NYT coverage of the attack ad

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