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Tracy S's avatar
Tracy S
3dEdited

Thank you for shedding much needed light on the cruel authoritarian and dismissive attitudes toward victims of rape-in this case a child! I'd sure like to find out how much that cruel woman was paid to trash Amy in that manner, and if any outstanding charges can be brought against her.

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
3d

Here is a perhaps random but deeply personal response to your post--correction, just the images of your face in proximity to the faces of two worthy candidates for office in a state where a return to decency is so needed. In your yes, Dr. Snyder, I see hope for all of us and it made me weep with a paradoxical mix of joy and sorrow. Thank you once more for lending us not only your knowledge and perspectives, but your presence.

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