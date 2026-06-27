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Karen Lewton's avatar
Karen Lewton
1d

Well, this was worth waiting for. Why are the connections made through knowledge by humanity, so moving? I live a few miles south of Hadrian's Wall (and half a mile from the town of Wallsend - which is exactly what it says it is) and I could cry, reading this. Thank you so much for such a wonderful adventure.

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On Traumatic Narcissism's avatar
On Traumatic Narcissism
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No one has understood Trump's personality better than Erich Fromm, in The Heart of Man: Its Genius for Good and Evil. Fromm wrote it in 1964, having developed his ideas about malignant narcissism from having observed Stalin, Mao and Hitler, and studied Nero, Caligula and others. Those are the people Trump, we recently learned, aspires to be grouped with.

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