Now We Act: With Senator Tina Smith on Unrigging the System

Senator Tina Smith graciously met with me in Minneapolis just before the election, and just as graciously agree to take part in our first day of conversations with elected officials about how an election becomes a transformation. If you the system is rigged and you lose, you cannot unrig it; if it is rigged and you win anyway, then you have the chance to unrig it. I appreciated her frankness about the need to attend to issues of oligarchy and to listen to the “plea for big bold actions” and formulate a “populist antidote.” Now, she says, “we have to show that we are not just kidding around.” I certainly agree that failure to do this would give authoritarianism its best chance and I appreciated the Senator’s clarity on this point. Senator Smith was also clear on the point that citizens understand that Trump’s corruption is “costing you money”; and that therefore accountability and affordability are connected. It was also a pleasure to acknowledge the special role of Minnesotans took risks to give us the chance to get to this moment. I hope you enjoy this — and will tune in Monday when we continue these conversations with six more US Senators.

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