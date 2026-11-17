Friends, it was a special pleasure to speak to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who has been working to solve the problems of international and domestic dark money for years, and who now may have an opening to get behind some transformative laws. He has thought deeply about the connections between dark money, policy, and our broader sense of what is possible and not possible. By the end of the conversation, it was easy to see how resolving this problem could utterly transform the American future, and for the better. Please listen and share. This is one of six such conversations from Monday November 16th, which I will be releasing here over the next couple of days. There will likely be two more live conversations on Thursday. These conversations are available to everyone. If you are a subscriber you will get notices in advance. If you are a paid subscriber, feel free to leave questions in the comments, and I will do my best to raise some of them.

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