“There are a lot of quick things we can do,” says Senator Ruben Gallego, to keep the president in check, and “to keep ourselves in check.” He gives the examples of bans on trading in crypto and stock, for everyone. Investigations can also move quickly, given the obvious examples of corruption among the friends and family of the president. This was a fast-paced, practical conversation about the policy and politics of changing the story about the system and getting the majority visibly and effectively on the right side of the corruption issue. Senator Gallego sees that “they are literally selling us out,” that we have no foreign policy as such, just a series of grifts, conspiracies to make money for the few at the expense of the security of us all. We also spoke about Homeland Security and what Congress can do for Ukraine. I encourage you to tune in and get know Senator Gallego. This is the final conversation from Monday to be posted; there should be a couple new live ones tomorrow (Thursday). If you are subscribed, you will be notified of all of this; if you are a paid subscriber, feel free to leave comments, and I will try to incorporate some of your thoughts.

Share