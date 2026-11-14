Now We Act: With Senator Richard Blumenthal on the Opportunity of a Lifetime

Dear Friends, on Monday I spoke live on this platform with five US Senators, and I have been publishing those conversations here this week. This is part of a new series on this platform called Now We Act. Thus far I have spoken to about a dozen Democratic Senators and Representatives, and on this coming Monday we will have about half a dozen more live conversations. If you are a subscriber you will be notified of each live conversation (and when the recordings are released); if you are a paid subscriber you can leave comments and questions, which I will try to integrate. The main question I am raising is of course this: can we get from a major electoral victory to systemic change?

My theory of the case, which I presented to Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, is that the Democrats have won on issues that require systemic change, and that they have a short time to (at the very least) to demonstrate their attempt, through legislation and through invesitgations, that they are in the right sight of the corruption. People recognize that the system is broken, but also recognize that Trump is more broken than the system. This creates a special chance for the Democrats. I was happy to listen to Senator Blumenthal agree that “this is the question of the moment.” Voters have a “deep disillusionment about the system.” He says that “we need to seize the opportunity not only to be against Trump” but more importantly “for programs related to housing, health care, AI.” Senator Blumenthal calls this “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Please listen to what he has to say, and please share.

Share