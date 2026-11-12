Now We Act: With Senator Mark Kelly on Security and Freedom

Friends, I am carrying out a series of live conversations with Democratic Senators and Representatives, trying to get an answer to the open question of American politics, and really American life: can Democrats use their extraordinary electoral victory (plus thirteen points nationwide, large majorities in both chambers of Congress, historic individual victories, as in Mississippi) to meet the present crisis and take meaningful steps towards something much better?

For me, money in politics is the issue of issues, both because action there would signal to voters that the Democrats really are different than than Trump, different than the system, and better than they have been. Radical campaign finance reform would also make our system far more democratic than it is, and (what comes to same thing) much easier to pass laws that benefit Americans. This was a central subject in Monday’s conversation with Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Senator Kelly has faced more than his share of ridiculous abuse from the present administration, chiefly because he has made the obvious point — as a distinguished Navy combat veteran — that soldiers and sailors should not follow illegal orders. This statement was one step, in my view, in safeguarding these elections, and should be understood as such. Senator Kelly has also been outspoken in his support of Ukraine, which is where we begin: there we have an example of people taking great risks for their own freedoms, setting an example and creating possibilities for the rest of us. Just as democracy is connected to domestic prosperity, so it is linked to a reasonable foreign policy. I urge you to listen to Senator Kelly’s views on all of this.

This is a recording of one of five conversations from this past Monday. I will release recordings with Senators Blumenthal and Kim these next two days. Next Monday November 16th there will be another five or six live conversations with Representatives and Senators on this platform. These conversations are available to everyone; feel free to share them. If you are a subscriber you will get notifications about all of this. If you are a paid subscriber feel free to leave questions in the comments; I will try to raise some of them with elected officials.

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On a better US: On Freedom