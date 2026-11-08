Now We Act: With Senator Maggie Hassan on Responsive Democracy

Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire generously joined me on the first day of our new series Now We Act. She defines the large group of new Senators and Representatives as a “coalition of patriots” and speaks to the sense among voters that something essentially un-American was happening under “this corrupt” and “historically failed” president. This leads us to an essential conversation about the relationship between the extravagant corruption of the current administration and possible remedies. Senator Hassan also makes the interesting point that a difference between autocracies (her example is Russia) and democracies is responsiveness. (Which was a theme I was happy to pick up!) I appreciated as well her description of the effect of outside money and dark money and “mass communication strategies that are very opaque.” Everyone I spoke to on Friday agreed that we need radical campaign finance reform; here as elsewhere I appreciated the Senator’s patience as I gave my view of the Supreme Court’s (or its majority’s) misunderstanding of freedom of speech. We touched on some other fundamental issues, including the taxation of the wealthy and the future of Homeland Security and ICE. I hope you find this useful and will tune in Monday as I continue these conversations with half a dozen more US Senators.

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