Now We Act: With Senator Andy Kim on Health and Democracy

The Democrats have a large majority in both chambers of Congress, after an historical election. Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey, with whom I had a long conversattion on Monday, is a special elected official, thoughtful, open and humane, with clear plans for health care for the young, and a specific, thoughtful approach to corruption. He understands the connection between daily life and democracy. Can we make a start in January towards the much better country we can become?

Please listen and please share. There will be another burst of live conversations on Monday with Representatives and Senators, free to everyone, on this platform. If you are a subscriber, you will get notice of each one; if you are a paid subscriber, feel free to leave your thoughts and questions in the comments of this or any other post, and I will work some of them in.

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