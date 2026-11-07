Now We Act: With Rep. Seth Magaziner on Ethics and Reform

Seth Magaziner, Congressman of Rhode Island, agreed to be the very first person to join our new series here called Now We Act. We test the idea that the elections open a window: voters (including people who chose not to vote) see corruption as central, and are waiting to see whether Democrats can get on the right side of this issue. Representative Magaziner sees the Democrats as having a mandate rather than a pat on the pat, and sets the tone for the conversations that followed all day Friday and will continue on Monday. He speaks of a “broader pay-to-play culture” and the need to get money out of campaigns and a “comprehensive set of ethics reforms” as well as getting dark money out of politics and a “much more progressive tax system.” And: “Elon Mush is due” to testify before Congress. Again I want to thank Seth Magaziner and others for agreeing to unscripted conversations on basic subjects — it’s a good sign when our elected representatives are willing to do this.

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These live conversations continue on Monday with six US senators. If you subscribe you will get an email notice when each one starts; if you are a paid subscriber you can leave questions below and I will try to integrate them into future conversations. These live sessions are available to everyone.

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