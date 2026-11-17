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Friends, I am holding a series of live, unscripted conversations under the heading Now We Act! with Democrats on how they could transform an historical electoral victory into political transformation. The main theme of my conversation with Rep. Sarah McBride, after we agreed on the link between democracy and prosperity (“accountability” and “affordability” are terms we use but which limit us) we discussed her notion of caregiving and the shape of a governmental transformation, on the scale of FDR or LBJ, that would allow us to be more dignified and free. This was a special conversation and I strongly encourage you to listen! I will be publishing the other five from Monday this week, and holding a couple more live conversations, if all goes well, on Thurday. If you are subscribed to this Substack you will get notices of all of this; if you are a paid subscriber you can leave comments and I will try to work some of your concerns into future conversations.

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On health as freedom: On Freedom