Now We Act: With Rep. Ro Khanna on America’s Future

Friends, I am doing some new live sessions here with Democratic Congresswomen, Congressmen, and Senators under the heading “Now We Act.” The central issue is how we get from change in the legislature to change in life. I have some ideas about this, which these elected officials are kindly willing to hear and discuss. I want to give credit to everyone who has joined these conversations: they are unscripted and free-flowing, and I think all the more interesting for that reason - and not every politician will agree to do such a thing! I am sharing first this recording of a terrific conversation with Rep. Ro Khanna of California, which goes deep into some basic questions of wealth and governance, and conveys very clearly his worldview and his ideas about a better future. And it was fun! Please share this with anyone who is interested. These conversations are available to all. There were five others yesterday the recordings of which I will share over the weekend, and there will be six new live conversations, all with Senators, on Monday November 9th (schedule below). If you are a paid subscriber, feel free to leave comments below, and I will work some of them in to future conversations with lawmakers.

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Monday’s schedule, as it looks today: