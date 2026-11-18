Raja Krishnamoorthi is an immigrant who believes in the American dream and who has lived it. He has served five terms in the House of Representatives, preoccupied in these last years with anti-corruption. He agrees that the new majorities Democrats enjoy are a kind of obligation: to address both democracy and prosperity, in the understanding that the two are linked. Raja Krishnamoorthi makes the important point that Democrats will have to ban corrupt practices — such as the trading of stocks or participation in prediction markets — for everyone, including themselves. I am sure that he is right that this sort of self-awareness will be necessary even as Democrats investigate the staggering corruption of the Trump administration. He makes the point that people should make a “basic choice” between making money and serving the public in office. The discussion broadened to the oligarchical interests that are behind what passes for our foreign policy in China and Russia. We make ourselves, as he says, catastrophically weak. We closed the conversation on the central issue of the authority of Congress, and the importance of rolling back the series of “emergency powers” that have allowed the executive to attain powers not at all envisioned by the Constitution. This is a central issue in the history of authoritarianism: authoritarians use or invent “emergencies,” we all get used to this, and the legislative body, the one that represents people and is supposed to make laws, gets pushed into the background.

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