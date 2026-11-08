Now We Act: With Rep. Madeleine Dean on Language and Power

“My head hurts from smiling,” says Representative Dean, recalling her work with other candidates in Pennsylvania and around the country. She kindly mentioned “On Tyranny,” which led us into a conversation about who has resisted, organized, and opened the door to major change, and what comes next. “We just elected diverse, qualified candidates, people color, people of different faiths,” a huge new class in the House of Representatives. Representative Dean mentions both “affordability and accountability,” which for me are essentially the same issue: you can’t get to kitchen-table issues without going through corruption. Representative Dean speaks at length about getting back the centrality of Congressional power, the power to make laws and “the power of the purse,” which is of course essential.

These conversations will continue on Monday, with six US Senators. They are available to everyone. If you are a subscriber, you will get an email notification. If you are a paid subscriber, feel free to leave questions below, and I will try to work them in.

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