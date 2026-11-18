Friends, it is hard to overstate the good work Representative Jamie Raskin has done these last years to keep the republic on the rails. In this conversation, as always, he shows his enormous energy, his alertness to historical precedent, his hunger for legislation, and his keen sense of how investigations should work. As the presumptive chair of the judiciary committee in the House of Representatives, he will have his “dream job,” and will be standing — as so often before — right in the center of the struggle to assert the force of the Constitution over the whims of the corrupt and the tyrannical. Please get to know him! We will be hearing a lot from him these next two years.

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All of the elected representatives speaking to me in this new series, Now We Act, do so without any preparation or script, on the understanding that this will be a free-flowing conversation. I like to think that talking like this reveals more than soundbites and prepared speeches, and I am grateful to our lawmakers who are willing to take the little risk of spontaneity. This is one of six conversations from Monday; there will be two more released later today, and then a couple more live ones on Thursday. So stay tuned! If you are a subscriber you will be notified of all of this; if you are a paid subscriber, feel free to leave notes in the comments, and I will try to work in some of your concerns.