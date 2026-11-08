Now We Act: With Rep. Greg Casar on Passing Great Laws

Representative Greg Casar of Austin joined me Friday for an energetic conversation that begins with the extraordinary turn in Texas politics. He and others have admirably agreed to unscripted conversations and to listening to my very long questions! The reason I am setting up the big questions is that I think Democrats have an open window, but one that will close in about six months. And that the twin issues of affordability and accountability are really one issue. Congressman Casar right off the bat has several interesting ideas here and affirms the point that Democrats have to move quickly. On campaign finance, he starts from the very sound view that the Supreme Court should not have been legislating the issue of money in the politics in the first place, and explains how the legislative process could work. And I also love the idea of using all of the next hundred weeks to pass ambitious legislation. For this and other reasons I hope you will take the chance to get to know Greg Casar, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

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These conversations will continue on Monday with six US Senators on the list. They are available to everyone. If you are subscribed, you will get an email when each live conversation starts. If you are a paid subscriber, feel free to leave some questions for lawmakers in the comments, and I will try to work some of them in.

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