It was a great pleasure to speak with Brad Lander, who has just been elected from to Congress, from a background in affordable housing and service in the New York City municipal government. He’s known for many things, including his endorsement of Zohran Mamdani for New York mayor (after running himself), for going to Minnesota in January, and for being arrested by ICE and being detained by the IDF. We talked about the resonance of principle and courage around the country, including in Minneapolis, and the importance of authenticity as allowing us to cooperate with people with whom we recognize and respect — even though we may not agree about everything.

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These unscripted conversations with lawmakers are about how we get from a big majority to political transformation. This is one of six that were live on Monday; I will be sending out the recordings today and tomorrow. There should be a couple new ones Thursday. If you are subscribed you will get a notice of all this; if you are a paid subscriber feel free to leave your questions in the comments and I will do my best to work some of them in.