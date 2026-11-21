It was great to talk to Representative Jim Himes, a natural conversationalist, about the priorities and possibilities of the big Democratic majorities.

Representative Himes did an excellent job of explaining what he sees as the limitations to what can be done, as well as where he believes that action can happen quickly. He plausibly makes the case that people are connecting their everyday experiences with “appalling corruption.” We had a bit of a back-and-forth about the nature of the possible, and I was glad to hear that he would “without question” support radical campaign finance reform.

Representative Himes was most enthusiastic about the possibilities of investigations as a route to reveal truth and to deter bad actors — and as the Chair of the Intelligence Committee he will be in a position to interview figures he mentioned, such as Huang and Musk. He has a lively and interesting position on the government’s obligation to hold accountable private companies in AI and related fields.

I was making this call to Congressman Himes from Ukraine, and I lost power at about twenty eight minutes, which is why I look so dark from that point on. The night when I made this call was one of the worst for Lviv in this war, sadly. When Trump humiliates himself before Putin, as he did yet again, these things tend to happen.

But there is good and important work to do in Ukraine, and I am glad for every chance I have to join my Ukrainian friends and colleagues. It was a special pleasure to be able to reach back after a good day of work in Lviv to speak to Senator Slotkin as well as Congressman Himes; there’s an urgency here which is obvious and sharp and terrible; but it is an element of a larger urgency that must be felt everywhere and I hope will be felt on the Capitol. These big majorities are a chance — one that must be taken.