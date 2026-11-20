Not long after my conversation with Senator Elissa Slotkin the missiles began to hit. Last night in Lviv there were, I believe, four ballistic missiles; there were countless drones. A friend was close to one of the missile strikes, which killed two people. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is off calling Vladimir Putin his friend at Xi’s gathering, and Nvidia chips are inside the jet-powered drones that also hit Ukraine last night.

For me, at least, this brings some things into focus. Oligarchy and corruption are international and breed and sustain wars; such problems can be addressed by effective national governments. We need one of those.

Although Trump is still president, one can hope that the big Democratic majorities in both houses of the American Congress will lead to something more like an effective national government. As high as the stakes are in the United States, the significance of these next few months are international as well. The fact that our “foreign policy” is a matter of selling our power for the profit of the few reveals the approach of the Trump clam to domestic policy as well.

So when we listen to Senator Slotkin speak about the ballroom and crypto, things that Americans see and rightly care about, and about the need to “shore up our own system,” I can’t help but hear that, here, as a first step towards order on a larger scale as well.

This conversation was mostly about domestic policy, and I didn’t remember to say that I was in Ukraine until towards the end. I urge you to carefully consider Senator Slotkin’s three top domestic priorities, and her support for a contest for Senate leadership and “to be a different party than we have been.” Please also consider her view that we are dealing with Trump’s “hodgepodge” of illegal actions abroad and with his “worship” of authoritarians.

“You learn a lot about what Trump wants for himself,” she says, “by what he idolizes in others.” Indeed.

I should thank Senator Slotkin (and everyone who agrees to do these) for agreeing to take part in a completely unscripted, free-flowing conversation. We are all the better for it.

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