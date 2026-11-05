Tomorrow I will begin a new series of conversations here on “Thinking about…” on the responsibilities and opportunities of power.
Every so often we pass through a political moment, together, in which history opens, in which there is an extraordinary chance to make a difference. The US midterms are in my judgement such a moment.
As I see it, the victorious Democrats have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to effect not just a political but a systemic realignment: to begin to make the country more democratic, and to lay the foundations for policies that will make daily life more prosperous, rewarding, and free.
But this does not happen on its own! No matter how much we might like an elected representative or a party, or how important it is for an opposition to win at a time of growing authoritarianism, radical action after victory takes some concepts and some planning — and some pushing.
Our intention here is to listen and to encourage. These will be longer public conversations than these Congresswomen, Congressmen, and Senators usually have, and I will be trying to get at questions about basic goals as well as those of tactics and timing.
Here is the lineup for the first Now We Act session, which will be Friday November 6th. All you have to do is tune in here at snyder.substack.com and listen. If you are a subscriber you will get an email notice when each conversation starts.
And here is the lineup for Monday November 9th.
All of the times listed are North American Eastern Time. I apologize to everyone who has said that I have posted too much these last few weeks! It’s been a crucial time. This new series is an effort to bring some order into the Substack live videos. “Now We Act” will be just elected officials to start (later we will bring in some thinkers and activists), and I will give you the slate in advance, so you can make your plans.
These conversations are available to everyone. If you are a paid subscriber, please leave your questions for elected officials below, and I will integrate some of them into the program. Looking forward to pushing forward!
Don't apologize for posting too much, we need your thoughts and insights more than ever to try to dig ourselves out of this massive hole!
Many thanks for all you do.
And now the real work begins. Apologies for the overly long repost. I keep hoping DNC will respond publicly with some sort of plan. Pasted below are suggested planks, amended by substack readers, for addressing our nation’s polycrisis. Each state has been randomly assigned one plank to problem solve. The idea is for each state to become a lab focused on one issue, staffed tasked by incumbents, candidates, and rising stars working together. Periodically, they would update the public with detailed plans for remediation, including timelines and budgets. I sent this to DNC in March. Had they considered it, we could have hit the ground running. That didn’t happen. We still need a plan. BTW, the assignments are random. Who knew AI had a sense of humor?
We WILL have the country that was promised 400 years ago but it will require unprecedented cooperation, like Quincy Jones got when he made “We Are The World.” He posted a sign that applies here: “check your ego at the door.” Or emigrate. Like the celebrities who got rich here but won’t stay and fight.
1. South Dakota: Medicare for all, including mental health, dental, and vision.
2. Delaware: Running water for all.
3. Maryland: Safe, affordable, adequate housing for all.
4. Kentucky: Climate change course correction.
5. Washington: National “Annual Yearly Progress” educational standards that apply to all students: public school, private school, home school.
6. Vermont: Nutrition and pesticides. There’s a reason why US wheat imports are banned in EU.
7. Minnesota: Paths to citizenship and statehood.
8. Arkansas: Metric system instead of imperial measurements. Every country in the world has made the switch except the US, Liberia, and Myanmar.
9. Iowa: Reading and math literacy.
10. Hawaii: Maternal and infant survival (US has the worst rates among developed countries).
11. Colorado: Restore DEI. My disability requires electronic communication (email or chat with a transcript) but legal teams don’t like written records. I have to surrender agency and assign a proxy to manage a credit card issue or schedule a mammogram. Disney sent me an email stating that they’re “phones only.” What’s next? Telling guests in wheelchairs to manage the stairs?
12. New Hampshire: Zero tolerance of corruption.
13. North Carolina: Child care. Montessori is Head Start in Italy. It was invented there to lift up disadvantaged children. In the US, we’ve made it a designer brand that’s unaffordable for those who need it most and for whom it was intended.
14. Arizona: Amend the 2nd amendment. Texas has more than 4000 gun deaths per year. FL takes silver with more than 3000. Together, they’re responsible for more than 17% of the 40,000 annual gun deaths in the US. The UK has 28. Not 28,000. Not 2800. 28. Their cops are unarmed. Everyone wins.
15. Oregon: FOIA restored without the loopholes.
16. Wisconsin: Enforcement of the laws, regs and court decisions that are on the books but ignored.
17. Mississippi: Abortion rights enshrinement.
18. Florida: Marriage equality enshrinement.
19. California: Infrastructure investment.
20. Nevada: Internet for all.
21. Illinois: We need to stop flushing drinking-quality water. We’re running out.
22. Tennessee: Return the Black Hills.
23. Louisiana: Reparations.
24. Michigan: Livable wages in decent working conditions, ideally in a union environment.
25. Connecticut: End citizens united.
26. Montana: Inheritance reform.
27. West Virginia: Enshrine social security.
28. North Dakota: Reform SCOTUS and court system.
29. Georgia: Campaign finance reform.
30. Alaska: Tax reform.
31. New York: Commitment to ethical conduct.
32. Ohio: Commitment to “truthfulness, transparency, and accountability.”
33. Texas: Enshrine voting rights.
34. New Jersey: Outlaw NDAs. They were meant to protect secret formulas, not silence the voices of victims.
35. Missouri: Join ICC.
36. Maine: Restore the covenant of “good faith and fair dealing.”
37. Indiana: Term limits. Public service is not for accumulating power and influence, it’s for serving the people.
38. Utah: Mandatory service to by all citizens reaching 18 for two years in public works, AmeriCorp, National Guard, or other similar organization.
39. Alabama: Prison reform.
40. Virginia: Free college or vocational training.
41. Idaho: Eliminate electoral college.
42. Rhode Island: End private equity investment.
43.Pennsylvania: End tipping. It’s out of control and our global neighbors don’t do it.
44.Wyoming: Issue new SS numbers to each citizen now that ours have been compromised
45.Kansas: Animal Welfare Act. AKC “breed standards” require docked tails and cropped ears for some dogs. The US and Russia are among the only nations where cosmetic mutilation of dogs is legal. Global leaders Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI, France) and The Kennel Club (KC, UK) preserve breed standards without these cruel practices. We can do the same.
46.new Mexico: Regulate contracts signed by—and conditions endured by—pregnancy surrogates.
47.Oklahoma: Regulate fine art industry to prevent money laundering and tax evasion naturalist.gallery/blog….
48.Other____________________
Nebraska: Collaborate with SD
Massachusetts: Collaborate with Delaware
South Carolina: Collaborate with Maryland
District of Columbia: Collaborate with Kentucky
American Samoa: Collaborate with Washington
Guam: Collaborate with Vermont
Puerto Rico: Collaborate with Minnesota
Northern Mariana Islands: Collaborate with Arkansas
US Virgin Islands: Collaborate with Iowa
It’s an incomplete and imperfect list but it’s a start. And it’s not proprietary. Improvements are welcome.