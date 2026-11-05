Tomorrow I will begin a new series of conversations here on “Thinking about…” on the responsibilities and opportunities of power.

Every so often we pass through a political moment, together, in which history opens, in which there is an extraordinary chance to make a difference. The US midterms are in my judgement such a moment.

As I see it, the victorious Democrats have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to effect not just a political but a systemic realignment: to begin to make the country more democratic, and to lay the foundations for policies that will make daily life more prosperous, rewarding, and free.

But this does not happen on its own! No matter how much we might like an elected representative or a party, or how important it is for an opposition to win at a time of growing authoritarianism, radical action after victory takes some concepts and some planning — and some pushing.

Our intention here is to listen and to encourage. These will be longer public conversations than these Congresswomen, Congressmen, and Senators usually have, and I will be trying to get at questions about basic goals as well as those of tactics and timing.

Here is the lineup for the first Now We Act session, which will be Friday November 6th. All you have to do is tune in here at snyder.substack.com and listen. If you are a subscriber you will get an email notice when each conversation starts.

And here is the lineup for Monday November 9th.

All of the times listed are North American Eastern Time. I apologize to everyone who has said that I have posted too much these last few weeks! It’s been a crucial time. This new series is an effort to bring some order into the Substack live videos. “Now We Act” will be just elected officials to start (later we will bring in some thinkers and activists), and I will give you the slate in advance, so you can make your plans.

These conversations are available to everyone. If you are a paid subscriber, please leave your questions for elected officials below, and I will integrate some of them into the program. Looking forward to pushing forward!

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