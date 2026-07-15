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Linda Pearson's avatar
Linda Pearson
4d

Thank you for sharing this and educating us. Astonishing generosity.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4dEdited

Since Trump is following Orban’s playbook in dismantling liberal democracy for illiberal authoritarianism, would it make sense to follow Magyar’s playbook in how Hungary was able to return to democracy. Obviously mass sustained demonstrations played a key role.

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