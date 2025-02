Dear Friends, today’s post is my foreword to Krzysztof Czyzewski’s new book, Towards Xenopolis, which has just been released.

“Most of all, sir, I miss the porcelain.”

Czesław Miłosz strikes a soft and unexpected note here in his 1947 poem “A Little Song about Porcelain.” Inscribed now on the wall of a café that bears the poem's name, the rhyming verse, …