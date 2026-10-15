Modern Fascism, the Collapse of Truth, and Why Americans Need “Small Courage”

Dear thinkers:

Timothy Snyder joined fellow historian and teacher Sharon McMahon for a sweeping conversation about the state of American democracy, the evolving nature of fascism, and the growing influence of technology and wealth on politics.

Below are some thematic highlights and select quotes from Tim during the conversation. I encourage you to watch the conversation in full, as always. I think you’ll learn a lot.

How Fascism Is Changing in the 21st Century. Why a Post-Truth Society Is So Dangerous

“The fascism is a tool to divide, to divert, to direct people towards a false us and them. Whereas the real us and them is that they have their hands in our wallet.”

A Post-Truth Society

“A post-truth society is one in which we don’t acknowledge that truth is real.”

The Political Power of Tech Billionaires

“A lot of people with a lot of means, a lot of wealth and a lot of power are cut off pretty much completely from the world.”

The Importance of “Small Courage”

“I think it’s very important that we think of courage as something which is small.”

For more, continue tuning in here or check out On Tyranny and On Freedom.

Thanks, as always, and see you soon

Victor