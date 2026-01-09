Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
2d

What this piece captures with real clarity is the underlying pattern, not just the events. When a state begins pairing external operations with internal killings that are immediately justified through a pre‑fabricated narrative, you’re no longer looking at isolated abuses. You’re looking at a governing logic. The script is always the same: redefine victims as threats, redefine agents of the state as the ones under attack, and use the resulting confusion to normalize violence that would once have been unthinkable.

The danger isn’t only the act itself. It’s the infrastructure of impunity that grows around it. When the same institution that carries out the killing is responsible for investigating it, when the public explanation is pre‑written before the facts are known, when the story is shaped to make accountability impossible, you are watching the slow construction of a system where truth becomes irrelevant and power becomes its own justification.

The real warning here is about precedent. If an extrajudicial killing is excused, it becomes a template. If the template is repeated, it becomes a norm. And once it becomes a norm, the line between targeted violence and systemic violence disappears.

Snyder is right about the cycle: the lie that justifies the violence, the violence that reinforces the lie. Breaking that cycle requires naming what is happening while it is still visible, before disappearance becomes the default outcome and before narrative replaces evidence entirely.

This is not just a story about Minneapolis or Caracas. It’s a story about how modern states slide into a politics where human beings become instruments, and where truth becomes an obstacle rather than a guide.

Thank you.

—Johan

Former Foreign Service Officer

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Alex Amonette's avatar
Alex Amonette
2d

From Indivisible: "Everyone on the call was clear-eyed about the huge amount of work ahead of us to confront the public menace of an increasingly lawless agency that rampages through communities, targets schools and daycare centers, and commits violence with seeming impunity.

"... Indivisible and a broad coalition of partners are banding together for the nationwide ICE Out For Good Weekend of Action this Saturday and Sunday. We hope you’ll join us."

See https://indivisible.org/ - ICE Out For GOOD Week-end Action to find an event.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
146 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture