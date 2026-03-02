Thinking about...

I really doubt Trump knows his own pleasures. I'm sure he knows his desires. I think him incapable of pleasure. He is a ghost. A wraith. He is an emptiness in the form of a human. He imagines his desire is before him but what he sees has no more substance for him than a desert mirage to a perpetually thirsty man. As soon as his prize is achieved, it evaporates in his hands. He may have never actually known pleasure. He is in Hell already and he wants to take us there with him. I am not going to go.

Snyder nails the contradictions but here is the framework:

This isn’t lying incompetently…it’s not needing coherent lies anymore because constitutional constraints are gone. Trump claims he already destroyed Iran’s nuclear program AND is destroying it now because nobody can enforce consistency. Courts can’t check him. Congress learns from TV. Truth doesn’t “win” when the machinery rewarding lies faces zero accountability.

The “war on truth” was won when Venezuela proved executive war-making works without consequences, Iran confirmed the pattern’s operational, and three U.S. troops died for a war launched to cover Epstein files.

Snyder’s right this makes nuclear proliferation worse, risks terrorism, weakens actual defense; but that’s not incompetence, it’s what happens when power optimizes for personal survival over national interest.

Truth needs more than friends. It needs institutions that enforce it. We’re cataloging contradictions while he bombs countries for feeling “on a roll.” That’s not truth finding friends, that’s truth documenting atrocities for history books written after collapse.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

