I see the Balkanization of America more clearly every day.

Nevertheless, Mathew Foresta (https://bettergracesandliberations.substack.com/) commented on Robert Reich's post today with this other bit of Shelley:

"Rise like Lions after slumber

In unvanquishable number,

Shake your chains to earth like dew

Which in sleep had fallen on you --

Ye are many -- they are few."

Solidarity Now. We are our only hope.

Trump wanted to be a dictator all along, no secret, just like his counterparts Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. We see he’s going all out, full tilt authoritarian with half the congress, law firms, the media, the Supreme Court, the christofascist elements of society, seemingly all the levers of government and now oligarchs, all bending to his will. On top of all this, the cruelty, voter suppression and intimidation are the point, so check fascism. The only question left is, when the time comes will the military support their oath or the oaf?

