Live with Senator Tammy Baldwin on Recovery

Friends, the party that was in opposition, the Democrats, has a chance to become a party that moves into history. Will it?

A resounding electoral victory does not automatically become a meaningful political victory. In my view, the Democrats have a once-in-a-lifetime chance. They won even though the system is rigged against them; that’s the only time when you can unrig.

Democrats got a vote of — let’s call it — relative confidence, as the people who seem less corrupt than Trump, and who might create the conditions under which nothing like his level of self-dealing nihilism can continue. I think they have about six months to convey that they are one the right side of the corruption question, which also means being on the right side of the costs question. You can’t get to affordability without accountability.

It was a special pleasure to speak about Wisconsin and the wider world with Senator Tammy Baldwin. Wisconsin is a very special state: the last time I visited, it seemed that it would be stuck in gerrymandered quicksand forever, without meaningful political competition. And yet the state, or its voters and organizers, found a way out: and as of these last elections, Wisconsin Democrats will now have a “trifecta,” Democratic control over both houses of the state legislature as well as the governor’s mansion.

This is important in American politics, because one root of the authoritarianism in Washington DC has been fake democracy at the state level.

I was pleased to listen to Senator Baldwin accept the proposition that “costs and corruption” are “twin issues” and “place their trust in Democrats to do something about it” — and that this trust will be “short-lived if we don’t deliver.” Senator Baldwin sees ways to keep money from elections (including public financing) and also has an interesting proposal to expand health care and ideas about the restoration of scientific research.

As ever I appreciated the Senator’s willingness to join in an unscripted, free-flowing conversation. It was a great pleasure to speak to her and experience her own specific mixture of planning and hope.

Please listen and share! I did five of these conversations live on Monday and I will release one recording each morning this week. They are freely available to everyone. If you subscribe to this substack you will get a notice of each live conversation (there will be more live ones next week) and each release of a recording; if you are a paid subscriber feel free to leave questions in the comments and I will work some in.

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On a better USA: On Freedom