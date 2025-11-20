Greetings, good people. I am going to do my first live substack video, and it’s a thrill and an honor to be joined by the great Dr Amy Acton, who is running for governor of my home state of Ohio.

Dr. Acton has held a series of positions of responsibility and authority in medicine and public health. In her time in office at the state department of health she provided a needed reserve of calm and reason during the covid pandemic, and in her campaign has staked out sound and persuasive positions on issues such as public school.

Ohio Statehouse, October 2025, photo TS

This will be an informal conversation, though! We have never met in person, and I’m eager to talk to her about Ohio, what’s gone wrong, and what can go right. The whole setting is very interesting, both nationally and in Ohio. Much can change in 2026!

This will take place at 9:30am US eastern time on 20 November. Sorry for the short notice! In order to tune in to the live video, you will need the substack app. On the app you might want to turn on push notifications so you know when we go live. Please share this with others who might want to watch and listen. Looking forward!

Dr. Acton's campaign

