Elizabeth Crawford
Thank you, Prof. Snyder, for this meditation on the meaning of life. The dead, although dead, are still with us. We must remember them. All their joy and sorrow can no longer be embraced, but we must remember them while we live, and we must bring honor when we come to them. Thank you for honoring the dead of Uzhorod and of Ukraine.

Marge Wherley
As a child I regularly wandered a nearby cemetery, reading the names and dates on the stones. I regularly “visited” an entire family, dead on the same date, mourning the tragedy that must have befallen them. A few stones had pictures and I learned their faces. I calculated the ages from their birth and death dates. And somehow the people in this small graveyard were real to me. Now, many years later, a trip back to my childhood home includes visits to people who were alive to me: my parents, my beloved art teacher.

How much harder for you, Prof. Snyder, to know how and why they died, to look at the pictures and grieve the horror of Putin’s killings and the complicity of your (former) country. How unimaginably sad, shameful, corrupt and wasteful. My sympathy for you and my heartfelt apology to Uzhorod and Ukraine.

