ICE Logic and Language with Laurence O'Donnell
Last Night's Conversation
Dear Friends,
I was very happy to be able to speak with Laurence O’Donnell on MSNOW last night at 10:00pm. I’ve been interested to observe how his commentary has become ever more informed by history and ethics. His overture last night on moral thresholds for action was very powerful. The video below is our conversation that followed.
We covered a couple of topics that I have been trying to explain here on substack and elsewhere: the political logic behind the ICE deployments in chosen US cities, and the dangers of the use of mendaciou language such as “terrorist” and “assassin” by members of the Trump administration. There is also the more subtle but equally important problem of using terms, such as “law enforcement,” in an inverted sense — in this case, to justify lawlessness.
MSNOW posted the whole conversation, so I am just going to repost it here.
Hopefully this gets across some points in a concise way! Less concisely, if you would like…
The argument about lawlessness and statelessness can be found at enormous length in my Holocaust history Black Earth, in which I also pointed (more than a decade ago) to some of the dangers that have since more visibly emerged. A similar case can be found within the foundational text of Holocaust studies, which is Destruction of the European Jews by Raul Hilberg.
The warning about “dangerous words” is explained in lesson 17 of my little book On Tyranny. The lesson begins like this: “Be alert to use of the words ‘extremism’ and ‘terrorism.’ Be alive to the fatal notions of ‘emergency’ and ‘exception.’ Be angry about the treacherous use of patriotic vocabulary.”
But that like much of the book drew on some of the classic considerations of totalitarian language, such as Hannah Arendt’s Origins of Totalitarianism, Victor Klemperer’s diaries and Language of the Third Reich, and the essays of the Polish literary scholar Michał Głowinski, some of which were collected in English in 2014 (and his childhood Holocaust memoir Black Seasons is also memorable for its reflections on language). That authoritarian regimes need us to repeat their untruths is an idea of Václav Havel, whose analysis of late communism is strikingly fitting for this moment. His “Power of the Powerless” can be found in many places; I wrote a preface to this edition (in Paul Wilson’s translation). George Orwell’s novel 1984 also remains very powerful — I read it myself once every decade, and each time something new strikes me. My reflections on what freedom of speech would mean as a positive right are in my new book On Freedom.
We all need to do what we can — but sometimes reading can help us see what we should be doing. So today I give you the brief as well as the long.
Thanks for being with me! More to come this weekend.
What is occurring is anything but organic. It is divide and conquer 101—the mechanism to achieve disintegraton of the enlightenment (no more Constitution) in a blaze of hared of us against one another so the 1% can take it all impose global digital ID technocratic tyranny.
Ten Ways the 1% - Who Own Almost All Media - Are Manipulating Us Right Now to Walk in Lockstep Into the Technocratic Incinerator, by Unknown
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable.
