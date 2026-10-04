Hydrocarbons (Kharkiv Meditations, 9/10)

I had an excellent visit to Kharkiv last month, during which I found myself with some free time by myself at night. With the war in the background, or rather in the foreground, I used the opportunity to record the thoughts that arose in that special setting. In this recording, the next to last, the topic is the harm done to us and our future by our dependence on oil and gas. In a war where the aggressor is entirely dependent upon hydrocarbon revenue, it is a hard reality to overlook.

The final Kharkiv Meditation, on political common sense, or basic political wisdom, will be released tomorrow, October 5th.

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