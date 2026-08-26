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Harold Masters's avatar
Harold Masters
21h

First, keep the "undesirables" penned up in areas they can't escape from. Then either kill them outright or slowly starve them. It worked back then, and it's still working now.

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gerri caldarola's avatar
gerri caldarola
21h

Yes, and ordinary Germans went about their business. And, that's how it's done.

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