Patricia Lane
To depend in any way on Putin and Trump to negotiate a reasonable end to this Russia-created conflict is beyond crazy. Its ludicrous.

These two entities are both known liars with no regard for fairness, or even consideration of people. They don’t care who they destroy. Period.

Thank you, Professor Snyder,

Each one of your 'Thinking about' is essential to make the reader aware of the ugliness of this

war in Ukraine...actually any war! Only this one also shows the fickleness and thieving of the US government, members of the cabinet, and their liars. Yes, it is a very sad message...for the horror of the Putin regime is a daily reminder of what the Soviets under Stalin did...not to mention the destruction of lives, property, and the value of liberty.

