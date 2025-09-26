Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEM's avatar
KEM
5d

Bravo, Mr. Snyder, for calling out the inane media practice of running pictures of Hegseth (or Trump) in articles that are critical of their behavior. It turns my stomach, and misleads the public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
5dEdited

Senator Tammy Duckworth summed it up: He’s a liar and he needs to resign in disgrace. https://www.duckworth.senate.gov/news/press-releases/duckworth-pete-hegseth-needs-to-resign-in-disgrace “Pete Hegseth is a f*cking liar. This is so clearly classified info he recklessly leaked that could’ve gotten our pilots killed. He needs to resign in disgrace immediately. “Hegseth and every other official who was included in this group chat must be subject to an independent investigation. If Republicans won’t join us in holding the Trump Administration accountable, then they are complicit in this dangerous and likely criminal breach of our national security.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
279 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture