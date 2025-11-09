Here is a simple chance to save courageous life.

When Ukrainian soldiers are wounded in action, Russian drones target both them and the people who come to rescue them. This is of course against the law, as is every aspect of Russia’s criminal war.

Together with friends around the world I am raising money for trucks and cargo buses that are fitted with drone-jamming equipment for the Second Corpus of the Ukrainian National Guard, Khartiia. If the autos on the Ukrainian side are equipped to jam drones, both medics and wounded soldiers are much more likely to survive.

There are many impressive brigades in the Ukrainian army and national guard. I know the command of Khartiia and have buddies on the line, some of whom have been wounded, some of whom have been decorated for courage. I have visited Khartiia at the front near Kharkiv.

C.J. Chivers of the New York Times just provided excellent reporting of exactly this deadly problem as experienced by Khartiia, exactly the unit we are supporting. Reading his work will take a few minutes. Imagine then that this is the reality faced by soldiers for days, months, years. (For subscribers to the print issue, this story will appear on November 16th.)

The Ukrainian government does a superb job, under incredible adversity, in equipping its troops. It too has fundraisers for a broad range of initiatives. But there are some areas where civil society can react immediately to a present need. This is such a chance to move very fast to address a pressing need.

These fundraisers are how Ukrainians fill gaps. I feel privileged to take part in one.

This photo was taken near the point where the Ukrainian armed forces, including Khartiia, turned back the Russian advance in the Kharkiv suburbs in 2022.

We began this drive a month ago with the goal of raising $500,000. Thousands of you have helped. The first seven vehicles are on their way to the front. Thanks to you.

As we quickly approach that goal, we realized that we can do more. The new goal is $1 million. We have increased the number of vehicles to fifteen trucks and ten cargo buses, and will now be equipping all of them with superior drone-jamming equipment and radios.

The donation link is here. If you would like to send a check or a larger donation in US dollars, the information here might also be helpful (on a check please write “Snyder Freedom is Action” on the memo line). If you are an American, your tax-deductible donation can be made through a US 501c3.

We are approaching November 11, which much of the world treats as a day of remembrance of the First World War and of those who gave their lives in war. Please have a thought for those who are defending their country in a war on the scale of 1918 and 1945, those who fight and those who risk their own lives to try to save the lives of others.

You too will be saving life -- and giving the men and women of the Ukrainian armed forces the feeling that they are not alone, that someone cares, that someone sees, that someone acts.

And please share this with others who might care.

