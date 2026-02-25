Thinking about...

Swbv
Swbv

Fascism, of course, is awful. But it's pre-cursor is often corruption. I think corruption is settling in at the highest levels. I'd like to offer some (I know there are plenty more) anti-dotes so my kids and grand-kids live in our formerly quite wonderful democracy.

Let's try: over-writing Citizens United and presidential immunity; rolling back the 2003 and 2017 tax cuts; balancing the budget a la Clinton/Gore; supporting Ukraine proactively not lethargically; reform the Supreme Court with term limits, age limits, and a robust ethics code; release the un-redacted Epstein Files and fire BONDI & Blanche; prohibit gerrymandering. And there's more....

Douglas Giles, PhD w/o BS
2dEdited

Please stop with the "Trump is a fascist" meme. As his latest SOTU meandering showed, he is very American, channeling America's worse-than-fascism authoritarianism. When you talk about fascism, you give people an easy out of saying "that's not us, that was some other place and some other time." When you connect Project 2025 and Trump with their predecessors in US history, you force people to confront what is--that the current regime is the latest manifestation of a very old AMERICAN strain of politics.

https://dgilesphd.substack.com/p/why-trump-is-not-a-fascist

