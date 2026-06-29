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Thinking about...

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SB's avatar
SB
3dEdited

I was going to refer to JD Vance as a demagogue, which he surely is, but it lets him off the hook, it’s too tame. I now think “American Nazi” is a more appropriate and telling moniker.

The “seeing” of what is actually happening is important. The fact that Trump’s approval rating is falling gives one hope that more are seeing. However, four out of 10 Americans (per average polls) seem to prefer to remain blind. How can that be, unless American nazism appeals more than we would like to admit?

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Larry Wilcox's avatar
Larry Wilcox
3d

We are fortunate to have one of the world's best scholars of Fascism, Nazism, and Genocide, and also a son of Ohio, call this ethnic cleansing what it is.. Can the MSM do the same? This Tim Snyder post should be published as widely as possible, including in the MSM, such as the New York Times.

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