Johan
5h

This is one of those moments when the historical pattern is so clear it’s almost unbearable to watch in real time.

Snyder lays out exactly how a manufactured fantasy becomes state action, how a targeted community becomes a political prop, and how quickly the line between rhetoric and atrocity collapses.

What’s happening in Springfield isn’t an “incident”, it’s a test case. And the fact that we’re watching it unfold in the open is the warning.

Seeing it matters, naming it matters, because pretending this is normal is how these things harden into permanence.

ISOequanimity
6h

In November, we’ll need to keep in mind that JDV confessed to Dana Bash (CNN, 9/18/24) that he creates stories. “If I have to create stories so that the … media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, that’s what I’m going to do, Dana.” He wasn’t VP yet. Not sure how he wasn’t disbarred for that, other than purview confusion (he resides in Ohio but is licensed to practice law in Kentucky. Which raises other questions). https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/sep/15/jd-vance-lies-haitian-immigrants

