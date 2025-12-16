Thinking about...

Johan
Thank you for this piece, it cuts through the noise.

What Musk and his imitators are really doing is projecting their own mental damage onto migrants, displacing responsibility for the chaos they themselves unleashed.

I’ve been thinking about this too and have been researching how America’s systems now run on cruelty: delay as domination, spectacle as distraction, suffering as normalization.

Social media algorithms are the true “aliens” hollowing out civic life, and Musk has been one of their chief architects of disinformation and cruelty—-Putin had to do this with the Internet Research Agency and his troll factory, these oligarchs do it via American Capitalistic capture.

Blaming migrants is just the cover story, the theater that keeps the unbearable truth at bay…that the cruelty is systemic, and the billionaires are the ones feeding it.

Thank you for the clarity,

Johan

Sandra VanderVen
As a labor organizer, with a dozen years of hearing what bosses say, my take is a little more bleak. My guess is that everything he, and the others like him, say is nothing but calculated self interest. It is a common reaction of those who are bullied to endlessly labor to figure out what is on the minds of their bullies. It’s a fool’s errand. There’s nothing on their minds, except whatever success looks like to them, and which words have to come out of their mouths to get there. They are a bottomless pit of need. They’re empty and looking to us to fill the void, which of course is impossible.

78 more comments...

