Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Merrill's avatar
Merrill
1d

The more we understand Trump and Trumpism the more we realize he's reignited a class war in America. He's on a mission to turn America into an exclusive low tax mecca for the rich, privileged and entitled. All above the law while America's workers toil away to keep our society going; reminiscent of the 18th-19th century's plantation and industrial systems.

The GOOD news is that America is increasingly on to him and the GOP. Trump/MAGA is down 14% in its average approval ratings since Trump's inauguration. That equals 12,000,000 votes out of the 77,000,000 who mistakenly voted for the lying fascist rich boy and are now expressing remorse.

And in case you haven't heard, Trump's drop in popularity is who's fault? Biden if course. Why? Biden let 11 million illegal, criminals into the US forcing Trump to use harsh methods to build a police state to get them deported.

Funny how the GOP Budget numbers work. The $110 Billion the Trump/GOP has devoted to his ICE Gestapo secret police and prison camps is the amount of $s Americans need to refund our ACA healthcare subsidies.

The Constitution is coming for MAGA The people will win in Nov.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Kit Flynn's avatar
Kit Flynn
1d

What do you expect from a man who brags that he's not afraid of germs because he used to snort cocaine from toilet seats? We have entered an era of insanity.

Reply
Share
6 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture