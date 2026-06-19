Thinking about...

Thinking about...

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
4d

Excellent piece and the final paragraphs are the behavioral diagnosis the strategic post-mortem requires: wars of whimsy are a symptom of tyranny, not an aberration within it.

The Iran catastrophe wasn’t a miscalculation by otherwise competent actors. It was what happens when power concentrates enough that one person’s pleasure can become a nation’s foreign policy, and one person’s convenience (gas prices, poll numbers, personal comfort) can end it.

The ruthlessness was the point, and the losing was the consequence.

The structural fix is right. But it requires first admitting that the structure, not the personality, is the disease.

The personality just made it visible.

Thank you for this,

Johan

Reply
Share
6 replies
Marty Krasney's avatar
Marty Krasney
4d

as usual, Tim Snyder is right and eloquent. There used to be a maxim about having to choose between knaves and fools. With Trump and his enablers, most egregiously in Congress and the courts, we have a devastating package-deal. Maybe the only good thing to come out of the Iran debacle is that the deal will begin to unravel

Reply
Share
1 reply
142 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture